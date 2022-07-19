Opinion

The Port youth club enjoying Slip n Slide will be litter picking the Leisure Centre fields in their summer holidays! - Credit: Lyn of Littleport

Littleport is a caring community.

From individuals who help others whenever they can, examples of which regularly appear on the Littleport Community Group Facebook page.

There are neighbours asking for help about garbage disposal, or lost property, inevitably found and returned, dogs going wandering, mentioned in despatches then collected by grateful owners.

And there are voluntary groups, like the independent Littleport Food Bank not allied to the national organisation with its voucher/referral rules.

Then there are businesses that give a practical helping hand where they perceive a need.

Lots of Littleport owned companies sponsor local initiatives like Littleport Rangers FC.

And various local charities and events, like the free family fun day and disco that Derek Timbers is putting on in aid of club funds at the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Sunday July 31.

Local Clare’s Kitchen café owner Clare, has already given a huge basket of goodies as a raffle prize adding to many others donated.

There’ll be hot food, a bouncy castle, face painting, K&S Kandy Cart, cake stall and fun and games galore 3pm till late.

Clare is also offering kids meals for £1 throughout the school summer holidays 7 days a week at her café that’s in the Sharman’s Garden Centre down Camel Road CB61EW. www.clareskitchenonline.co.uk

Another example of our caring community, strictly between you and me, when Clare was busy and short-handed a couple of her satisfied diners did the washing up – after they paid for their meal I hasten to add.

Anti-social behaviour may seem light-years away from all the general bonhomie that exists in Littleport, but there is some unfortunately.

This is anti-social behaviour awareness week, and The Port youth club members have made posters and art works which will be on display on Saturday July 23 at the Sister Safe launch at the Adams Heritage Centre, 17 Main Street, 10-2pm.

This is a new women and girls street safety and self-defence project based at Adams’s, and anyone may drop in Saturday to find out more, or to sign up for the free course for 16-24year-olds starting September.

The socially caring youngsters of The Port will be litter picking in the school holidays on the fields where they enjoyed their last meetup, slip n slide, before breaking up.