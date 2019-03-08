Advanced search

Music festival success students from Littleport drop in to offer free performance to lunch club at leisure centre

PUBLISHED: 15:23 21 May 2019

Littleport Academy students offer lunchtime concert for seniors club at leisure centre. Picture; LITTLEPORT ACADEMY

Archant

When you've tasted success at a local music festival against your peers, then there is no better way to thank your home village than to put on a show especially for them.

This is why musicians from the Littleport Academy came to be performing to a weekly gathering at the Littleport Leisure Centre.

The students had enjoyed a successful performance at the Ely Schools Music Festival last month and so were delighted to be invited by the senior lunch club at the leisure centre to entertain them.

Guests were treated to a selection of ukulele, violin and choir performances by some of our Year 7 & 8 students.

The programme included pieces by The Beatles, Take That and a violin folk tune.

Gemma Dews, kitchen Co-ordinator at Littleport Leisure Centre, who organises the weekly lunch club, said the group absolutely loved the performance, and were thrilled to be able see the different areas of the campus come together.

