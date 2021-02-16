News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fresh seating, signage and shelter on station's £80k upgrade list

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:08 AM February 16, 2021
MP Steve Barclay announced that Littleport Station will benefit from an £80,000 cash boost to pay for new seating, signage, cycle parking and a waiting shelter.  

New seating, signage and cycle parking are just some of the upgrades to be installed at Littleport Station thanks to an £80,000 cash boost.  

Thanks to the Government’s ‘Passenger Benefit Fund’ programme, the railway station will receive a new lease of life and a new waiting shelter.  

The upgrades – to be completed by June – are funded by the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) scheme which aims to make right any disruptions.  

GTR agreed to contribute to a fund for each station across the country based on the level of disruption from the May 2018 timetable change.  

MP Steve Barclay said: “Littleport has now been allocated £80,000 and consultation with passengers and stakeholders determined what improvements should be funded.  

“While I would much prefer that constituents enjoy reliable services, it is good to see station users get some benefit from the previous poor service and it is right that ministers hold firms to account for the previous disruption.  

“Improved rail services are vital to support local development and regeneration plans in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire. 

“I will continue to push for investment in local transport improvements, and continue to make this case to the Secretary of State for Transport.” 

The station made history in December last year after the first ever eight-car train stopped there following a £27million upgrade of the King’s Lynn to Cambridge line.  

