News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Village runners refuse to be beaten amid pandemic

Logo Icon

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Published: 1:24 PM December 18, 2020   
Littleport runners return from lockdown

Littleport runners rekindled the festive spirit by running the 5k distance after lockdown. - Credit: Supplied/Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Littleport runners have seen their usual activities curtailed this year, but they still refuse to be beaten. 

The Littleport Leisure Centre is the usual venue for parkruns, but these have been suspended for large parts of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Littleport runners return from lockdown

Littleport runners rekindled the festive spirit by running the 5k distance after lockdown. - Credit: Supplied/Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

However, runners turn out to run the 5k distance as individuals and in small groups, like the ‘fabulous four’ of Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Andrea Sullivan, Chelsey Meadows and Julie Murfitt. 

On Saturday, December 12, the group were joined by Jack Barry, who is no stranger to fancy dress as he should have been appearing in the Littleport Players' Christmas pantomime. 

Littleport runners return from lockdown

Littleport runners rekindled the festive spirit by running the 5k distance after lockdown. - Credit: Supplied/Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Sadly, now fallen foul of the infamous Broker’s Men and Ugly Sisters due to government guidelines enforced, the Players’ management are determined to come back stronger than ever.  

You may also want to watch:

“We will be back real soon!” they said. 

Littleport runners return from lockdown

Littleport runners rekindled the festive spirit by running the 5k distance after lockdown. - Credit: Supplied/Lyn Gibb-de Swarte


Most Read

  1. 1 Baby boy left with fractured ribs and bruised face after 'lack of sleep' assault by parent
  2. 2 Ex haulage boss caught drink driving
  3. 3 Lorries, vans and cyclist attempt to cross flooded road
  1. 4 Developer submits plans to build East Cambs village homes
  2. 5 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
  3. 6 Historic Ouse prepares for the 2021 Oxford /Cambridge Boat Race
  4. 7 Students pen poems for care home residents
  5. 8 Christmas lights sparkle with colour
  6. 9 Motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after collision
  7. 10 Socially distanced theatre show opens tomorrow - oh yes it does!

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice

Ben Jolley

person

Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident

Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person

Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old

Ben Jolley

person
Comments powered by Disqus