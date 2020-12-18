Village runners refuse to be beaten amid pandemic
Lyn Gibb-de Swarte
- Credit: Supplied/Lyn Gibb-de Swarte
Littleport runners have seen their usual activities curtailed this year, but they still refuse to be beaten.
The Littleport Leisure Centre is the usual venue for parkruns, but these have been suspended for large parts of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, runners turn out to run the 5k distance as individuals and in small groups, like the ‘fabulous four’ of Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Andrea Sullivan, Chelsey Meadows and Julie Murfitt.
On Saturday, December 12, the group were joined by Jack Barry, who is no stranger to fancy dress as he should have been appearing in the Littleport Players' Christmas pantomime.
Sadly, now fallen foul of the infamous Broker’s Men and Ugly Sisters due to government guidelines enforced, the Players’ management are determined to come back stronger than ever.
“We will be back real soon!” they said.
