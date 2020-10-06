Poor weather doesn’t put off London Marathon runner

Littleport runner Karen Wells completed the London Marathon distance and has raised £1,416.50 for Children with Cancer UK.

The wind and rain didn’t stop Littleport runner Karen Wells completing the London Marathon distance.

Karen Wells give a 'thumbs up' to supporters as she runs the London Marathon distance.

She even managed a thumbs up when a supporter photographed her during the 26.2 mile run on Sunday (October 4).

So far, Karen has raised £1,416.50 for Children with Cancer UK.

The London Marathon was only open to elite runners this year, but thousands still participated by running the distance in their local area.

Karen chose the children’s cancer charity because her husband Jamie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he was 14.

Karen Wells ran along long stretches of riverbank around Littleport as part of the 26.2 mile distance.

She said: “Luckily 30 years on, Jamie is not only a cancer survivor, but we have three beautiful daughters.

“So without those lifesaving treatments, Jamie like many wouldn’t be here today.”

Karen also took part in last year’s London Marathon.

But instead of pounding the capital’s streets alongside other runners, she ran along stretches of riverbank dressed in an orange tutu.

Littleport runner Karen Wells is hugged by her husband Jamie after completing the London Marathon distance

The last few miles consisted of laps of the parkrun course at Littleport Leisure.

Friends and supporters cheered her on with some even joining her along parts of the route.

Karen said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you who cheered, waved, ran, biked and scooted and sponsored me and gave me my very own cheering squad.

“I was so overwhelmed by you all. In those last few miles I was so close to wanting to stop, but seeing everyone supporting and running with me just motivated me to keep me going - so a huge thank you to you all.”

Runners joined Karen Wells as she completed the 26.2 mile London Marathon distance.

She added: “I have some aches and pains from the run, but it’s nothing compared to those children with cancer who I ran for today.”

Littleport runner Karen Wells after completing the London Marathon distance.

Littleport runner Karen Wells completed the London Marathon distance.

Littleport runner Karen Wells being cheered on by friends as she ran the London Marathon distance on Sunday.