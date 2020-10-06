Poor weather doesn’t put off London Marathon runner
PUBLISHED: 16:47 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 06 October 2020
Archant
The wind and rain didn’t stop Littleport runner Karen Wells completing the London Marathon distance.
She even managed a thumbs up when a supporter photographed her during the 26.2 mile run on Sunday (October 4).
So far, Karen has raised £1,416.50 for Children with Cancer UK.
The London Marathon was only open to elite runners this year, but thousands still participated by running the distance in their local area.
Karen chose the children’s cancer charity because her husband Jamie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he was 14.
She said: “Luckily 30 years on, Jamie is not only a cancer survivor, but we have three beautiful daughters.
“So without those lifesaving treatments, Jamie like many wouldn’t be here today.”
Karen also took part in last year’s London Marathon.
But instead of pounding the capital’s streets alongside other runners, she ran along stretches of riverbank dressed in an orange tutu.
The last few miles consisted of laps of the parkrun course at Littleport Leisure.
Friends and supporters cheered her on with some even joining her along parts of the route.
Karen said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you who cheered, waved, ran, biked and scooted and sponsored me and gave me my very own cheering squad.
“I was so overwhelmed by you all. In those last few miles I was so close to wanting to stop, but seeing everyone supporting and running with me just motivated me to keep me going - so a huge thank you to you all.”
She added: “I have some aches and pains from the run, but it’s nothing compared to those children with cancer who I ran for today.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.