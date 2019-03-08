Advanced search

Royal British Legion's Littleport branch Remembrance Sunday report

PUBLISHED: 17:21 13 November 2019

This year’s remembrance annual parade set off outside Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Picture: CATHY GIBB DE-SWARTE

This year's remembrance annual parade set off outside Littleport Ex-Servicemen's Club. Picture: CATHY GIBB DE-SWARTE

At 10.20 am Sunday November 10, Littleport 363 Motor cycle club revved their engines and proceeded slowly to lead members of the parade around the village towards St George's church.

One of the bike riders who was sitting pillion on the lead cycle held high the union standard.

The parade included members of The Royal British Legion and the Women's section both carrying their standards.

They were followed by members of Littleport Women's Institute and representatives for Littleport Parish Council, Littleport Society, Rotary, Lions, Odd Fellows.

These were followed by a large number of scouts, guides, cubs and beavers.

Students from Littleport East Cambs Academy and members of Rangers football club followed afterwards.

These were followed by the community first responders and members of the fire service.

The service in St George's church was conducted by Rev. Howard Robson and Cambridgeshire Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Sue Freestone was in attendance.

The names of the fallen from both world wars were read by Mr McGowen, who is president of the Littleport branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Last Post and Reveille were played by Mr Duncan Farley-Smith. The Exhortation was read by Martin Goodearl, chairman and the Kohima was read by a student of Littleport East Cambridgeshire academy. Mr Richard Creak was the organist.

The church was filled to capacity with many people waiting outside to watch the wreath laying.

Wreaths were laid by Mrs Sue Freestone DL, members of the parade and also the merchant navy and the ex-servicemen's club.

The parade members then returned to Pont's Hill for dismissal.

On Monday November 11 a short service was held at the war memorial when schoolchildren from both Millfield and Parsons Lane Community schools laid wreaths.

Then Mr A White representing Network Rail laid a wreath at the Nightall GC memorial.

The Royal British Legion, Littleport Branch, would like to thank all who attended whether doing a particular role, watching or attending the service.

Thank you.

