Village remembers the fallen at scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service

Remembrance Sunday in Littleport remained low key, in line with Government guidelines, but across the village people found ways of commemorating the occasion. Picture; CATHY GIBB Archant

Remembrance Day dawned like any other this year – and the citizens of Littleport were ready to attend the November service as usual.

Although there was no march through the village, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the leaders and members of Littleport’s many organisations and groups still gathered at the war memorial on the green opposite St George’s Church.

Organised and conducted by Littleport Royal British Legion branch president Garth McGowen, the single-persons-only wreath-layers were placed at strategic intervals in a queue; while all those attending were socially distanced.

Littleport Brass were represented by James Stygall who played the poignant Last Post as the St George’s tower First World War memorial clock struck 11am, followed by the rousing Reveille to end the two-minutes silence.

Among those walking forward with their poppy tributes was the Right Rev Nick Brown of the Littleport Christian Spiritualists NCSS Church, acting chair of the Littleport Ex Servicemen’s Club Adi Keating, Littleport bikers 363MCC president Mark Robinson, Julie Double for the Scouts, Lauren-Elise Terry for Guiding and young footballer Tay Morgan for Littleport Rangers.

