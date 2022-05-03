Junior and senior players are due to turn out for Littleport Rangers' 24-hour 'football-athon' for charity. - Credit: Littleport Rangers FC

A football club is aiming to “bring teams together” by staging a 24-hour ‘football-athon'.

Littleport Rangers FC will see its junior and adult teams take part in a five-a-side match, which aims to run for 24 hours without stopping.

“For the last two years, the football club has been doing events individually,” organiser Amy Beck said.

“We were trying to think of a fundraiser that would be nice to bring the club together and do one event to raise funds.”

Around 100-150 players across teams including under 8s, under 13s, girls and men are due to play in the marathon match which kicks off at 9am on May 21.

It aims to raise funds for the club and learning support charity, Branching Out.

Camping, music and other activities will also take place during the event at Littleport Leisure Centre, as well as end-of-season awards.

“The point was to be a challenge so I think it should bring teams together,” Amy added.

“We can raise valuable funds so in the long-term, we can keep the club accessible for everyone.”

For more details and to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3OTp4Xb.