GALLERY: Families enjoy free outdoor puppet show in Littleport

The Half a String Theatre Company performed an entertaining puppet show for families in Littleport before the recent lockdown was introduced. Pictures: Supplied by Reach. Archant

A free puppet show was organised for families in Littleport, just before the recent lockdown measures were introduced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Half a String Theatre Company performed an entertaining puppet show for families in Littleport before the recent lockdown was introduced. Pictures: Supplied by Reach The Half a String Theatre Company performed an entertaining puppet show for families in Littleport before the recent lockdown was introduced. Pictures: Supplied by Reach

An audience of around 80 people from Highfields enjoyed the colourful and entertaining performance of The Lost Colour by the Half A String Theatre Company.

The event was sponsored by homebuilder Cannon Kirk and run by The Library Presents, which aims to bring the arts into towns and villages across Cambridgeshire.

Nathan Jones, from The Library Presents, said: “Half a String Puppet Theatre Company delivered an innovative and fun show.

“We were so pleased that the weather stayed good and over 80 people were able to enjoy some high-quality live entertainment throughout the day.”

Families from Highfields, Littleport enjoying a free puppet show performed by The Half a String Theatre Company. Pictures: Supplied by Reach Families from Highfields, Littleport enjoying a free puppet show performed by The Half a String Theatre Company. Pictures: Supplied by Reach

He added that following positive feedback from families who attended and enjoyed the show, similar events could be organised for the future.

The Lost Colour, which was performed in Littleport on top of a van, featured the story of Malcolm Brushnell, a professional painter and amateur alchemist who sets out to find the pinky-est pink on the planet.

Mandy Lott, sales manager for Cannon Kirk Homes said: “It was great to see the children come along and enjoy themselves so much with this free performance, and we were delighted to be able to support the community in this way.”

The Library Presents is run by Cambridgeshire County Council working in partnership with Babylon ARTS. It is funded by Arts Council England.

The free performance of The Lost Colour took part on top of a van, and dozens of families from Highfields, Littleport enjoyed the show. Pictures: Supplied by Reach The free performance of The Lost Colour took part on top of a van, and dozens of families from Highfields, Littleport enjoyed the show. Pictures: Supplied by Reach

Discover more The Library Presents activities for all ages on the website.

The Half a String Theatre Company performed an entertaining puppet show for families in Littleport before the recent lockdown was introduced. Pictures: Supplied by Reach The Half a String Theatre Company performed an entertaining puppet show for families in Littleport before the recent lockdown was introduced. Pictures: Supplied by Reach

Nathan Jones from The Library Presents (L), character Malcom Brushell from Half A String Theatre Company (Centre), and Mandy Lott from Cannon Kirk Homes (Right). Pictures: Supplied by Reach Nathan Jones from The Library Presents (L), character Malcom Brushell from Half A String Theatre Company (Centre), and Mandy Lott from Cannon Kirk Homes (Right). Pictures: Supplied by Reach

Families from Highfields, Littleport enjoying a free puppet show performed by The Half a String Theatre Company. Pictures: Supplied by Reach Families from Highfields, Littleport enjoying a free puppet show performed by The Half a String Theatre Company. Pictures: Supplied by Reach