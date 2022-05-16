News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Pupils ensure 'Eel-izabeth' comes to life for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:50 PM May 16, 2022
Updated: 12:51 PM May 16, 2022
Littleport Community Primary School create Jubilee eel

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Primary school pupils brought their artistic skills to the fore as they worked together to prepare a key part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee inspired Eel Parade. 

Sixty year five pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped decorate a carnival eel between May 10-11 ahead of the Jubil-EEL parade in Ely on Sunday, June 5. 

Led by artist Cary Outis, the children tie-dyed three sections of five metres of cotton muslin to form the body of the eel, as well as using beads, marbles and rubber bands to create patterns. 

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Cary, who was commissioned by Babylon ARTS to run the sessions, said: “It was inspiring to see how they all came together to get the huge project done so quickly.” 

The new carnival eel, named ‘Eel-izabeth’, will feature as part of a series of events in Ely next month to mark 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Pupils from Littleport Community Primary School helped create carnival eel 'Eel-izabeth' with help from artist Cary Outis ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Anna Bennett, tourism & town centre manager at Visit Ely, added: “We are so excited and pleased to be able to deliver to Ely’s community and our visitors, the Jubil-EEL parade. 

“The last time the eels paraded down our High Street was in 2019, so we’ve had a long wait!” 

