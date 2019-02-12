Advanced search

Weight to go! Powerlifter Paul breaks two more world records

PUBLISHED: 07:02 28 February 2019

Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1999. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.

Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1999. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)'s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.

A Littleport man who made his way into the Ely Standard newspaper in 1999 set two new power lifting world records at the weekend.

Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites featured in the Ely Standard newspaper when he set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites featured in the Ely Standard newspaper when he set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.

Paul Steven Waites, a former transportation manager at RAF Mildenhall, competed in the senior category of the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships.

The 58-year-old broke the first record by lifting 202.5kg in the squat in the M4 class – 145kg.

He then set a second world record with a lift of 227.5kg in the dead lift.

Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.

Mr Waites, who was born on September 25 1961 and lived in Ely in the 1990s, originally set a world record for his class in 1999.

His son Matt said: “I believe in 1999 when he won the world record in his class. Now obviously, much older, he has just returned from another competition (in Bedford) from over the weekend - picking up two more world records in the senior category.”

In 1999, Mr Waites claimed the powerlifting dead lift championship of the world at a competition held in Italy.

Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.Littleport power lifter Paul Steven Waites set his first world record at the European Powerlifting Championships in 1991. Fast forward to 2019 and he has set two new world records - at the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA)’s national championships. Picture: MATT WAITES.

