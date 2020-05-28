Football coach Simon completes gruelling ride to help his club
PUBLISHED: 11:03 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 28 May 2020
Archant
A youth football coach has covered over 360 miles in under 24 hours on his bike to help keep his club going during the coronavirus pandemic.
Simon Rampley cycled 366 miles on Saturday, May 23 to raise money for Littleport Rangers FC, where he is an under 8s coach, after the club saw their season and fundraising events cut short due to the lockdown and has earned over £1,200.
Simon, who is also a police officer at Ely Police Station, was due to travel to Cornwall for a family holiday but instead chose to cycle the same distance on his turbo-trainer in his garage.
“I started the challenge at 2.45am – the time we usually drive to Cornwall – and finished at 6.40pm. It took me 14 hours,” he said.
“I had loads of people come and cheer me on during my final miles, which was brilliant and helped me carry on!
“This has spurred me on to do more fundraising in the future. A huge thank you must go to everyone who has donated and wished me good luck.”
To donate, visit Simon’s JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/2M4XzuH.
