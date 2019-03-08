Advanced search

Police appeal for information about Lee Cater, reported missing from Littleport

PUBLISHED: 12:58 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 06 July 2019

Police say they are growing concerned after Littleport man Lee Cater went missing on Friday. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

A police appeal was launched last night for missing Littleport man Lee Cater.

Mr Cater was reported as missing last night and social media sites across Cambridgeshire have been sharing news of his disappearance.

A police spokesman said last night: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lee Cater who was reported missing from his home in Littleport earlier today."

Lee, 46, is believed to be driving a gold Toyota Yaris. He is described as around 5'10 with a medium build, dark hair, and tattoos on his chest, arms and hand, and is likely to be wearing jeans.

The police spokesman said: "Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident 273 of July 5."

