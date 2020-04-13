Emergency plumber does free repairs for NHS workers in coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage in Ely hasn't been charging NHS staff for jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage

Daniel Lawrence, based in Littleport, has been repairing boilers and fixing taps free of charge for NHS staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over the Easter weekend, he repaired a broken boiler for a nurse in Soham and replaced a tap for another who works at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Sam Skelton, his partner, said: “Dan loves to help people. During the winter, for example, he offers free boiler repairs to the elderly and those who are struggling financially. Nobody should be living in a cold house without any heating at that time of year.

“This is our way of helping and supporting our community during hard times. NHS workers need us all more than ever at the moment, and Dan is very happy to help in any way he can.”

She added that while repairs are free for NHS workers, they are charged for the cost of materials if there are any.

As well as emergency plumbing work, Dan has also been dropping off prescriptions and food to households that are self isolating.

He set up Daniel Lawrence Plumbing, Heating and Drainage as a business two years ago and Sam explained their approach to helping the community wherever they can certainly paid off when they recently had a container broken into.

A considerable number of tools were stolen, but their social media community shared their appeal for information and it led to a tip off about where the equipment was being held. Dan managed to find and retrieve the tools the following day.

Sam added: “Some people have commented that we’re only helping NHS workers because it’s the COVID-19 crisis and it’s only for good publicity - but that’s not what we’re about.

“Our approach to business is about supporting communities, and that same community helped us when those tools were stolen.

“And what happened that day is proof that it pays to help others during hard times - because people will help you in return if you ever need them.”