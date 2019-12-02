The Littleport Players get into the festive spirit with panto Sleeping Beauty

The Littleport Players have continuously produced outstanding shows year in year out and they have come full circle with a production of 'Sleeping Beauty'. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Christmas is almost upon us and so is the festive panto season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

The Littleport Players have continuously produced outstanding shows year in year out and they have come full circle with a production of 'Sleeping Beauty' that The Players last performed in their first ever show in 1995.

Accomplished actor and Littleport Players chairperson Becky Green made her debut in that very 1995 show.

She said: "I went to university, took a degree in drama and English, then became chair of a group before undergoing a directors' course.

"It certainly set me on the road to an acting profession even directing my very first musical 'The Wizard of Oz' for The Players."

Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Becky regularly plays the part of a popular double act with Chelsea Booth, daughter of Karen Booth the director, which always brings the house down, and this time around they are keeping the characters they are playing a secret.

One amazing young star who doesn't like to boast too much about her talent is Megan Bidecant.

You may also want to watch:

Megan says she has featured in 12 Littleport Players shows, since her first part as Blousey in a youth production of Bugsey Malone when she was only 15 years old.

Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE Panto time with the Littleport Players and their production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

"What keeps me going is the fact that The Littleport Players are like just one big family."

"I also love performing for my Littleport community. They are such great audiences and the responses have been just brilliant," said Megan, who plays Muddles in this year's panto.

It is something that Megan has never done before, and she hopes that she will do the role justice. Oh yes she will!

You can catch The Littleport Players performing 'Sleeping Beauty' which is written by Alan P Frayne, directed by Karen Booth, choreographed by Nikki Dyer-Scott with musical director Mark A. J. Checkley at Littleport & East Cambs Academy today (Thursday December 5) starting at 7.30pm, until Sunday 8 at 2pm with a matinee on Saturday 7 at 2pm as well as an evening performance.

Tickets cost £10.00 which you can purchase in advance at The Bargain Centre in Main Stree, Littleport, or Bizzie Lizzie Hairdressers in Ponts Hill, or go online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/littleportplayers