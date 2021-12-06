The Littleport Players presented panto at its best last weekend, with four spectacular performances of Cinderella. The cast is pictured in costume with Sheila Goodall and Karen Booth (centre). - Credit: Vanessa Wheeler

The Littleport Players presented panto at its best last weekend, with four spectacular performances of Cinderella.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, every show was sold out.

Directed by Karen Booth, produced and choreographed by Rebekah Smith, and with Becky Smith playing Ugly Sister Grizelda, the talented cast brought the age-old story to sparkling life.

With musical maestro Mark Checkley and his band of merry men providing a professional soundtrack, the costumes were magnificently made by award-winning costumier Sheila Goodall.

The dance routines received rapturous applause and the tunes were sung along to with gusto by the appreciative audience of all ages who loudly booed and cheered (mostly booed) in all the right places!

The Ugly Sisters and Cinderella: left to right Becky Smith as Grizelda, Amy Moulder as Cinderella and Chelsea Booth as Gertrude - Credit: Vanessa Wheeler

After the Sunday matinee at Littleport and East Cambs Academy, director Karen Booth enthusiastically thanked everyone.

She said: “I have been so pleased with our great audiences at every performance who showed so much appreciation and with all the dedicated actors who gave them such sterling entertainment.

"As for the music, keyboard virtuoso Mark Checkley and the band, Colin Braysher on drums and Pete Theobald on guitar, were amazing.

"And Rebekah Smith superbly crafted all the dance routines, for which the entire cast of the Littleport Players thank all of them.

"The tech guys, too - Chris Rose and Johnny Jarvis - made sure we had no technical hitches.

"Props are so important so special thanks to Sean Cooper and Sue Caller for them."

The Littleport Players received sponsorship from local businesses that enabled them to give Cinderella such a great comeback.

They would like to thank D. Silcock Construction, TW Electrical, NPS Fencing, SMC Patios and Fencing, Mark A Bennett Plumbing and Heating.

The cast was Amy Moulder as Cinderella, Megan Bidecant as Buttons, Jack Barry as Baron, Chloe Phillips Bartlett as Baroness, Chelsea Booth as Gertrude, Becky Smith as Grizelda, Jack Wright as Chambers, Jack Byng as Prince, Charlotte Dockerty as Dandini, Mandy Morrish as Bodget, Claire Lees as Legett, Hannah Ridley as Fairy Godmother and Jessica Gillett-Woodley as villager.

The ensemble also included Millie Evans, Jorja Double, Charlotte Robinson, Lily Ridley and Jessica Norman.