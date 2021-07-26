News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

144 runners and 29 volunteers: First parkrun back is a huge success

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:14 PM July 26, 2021   
Littleport parkrunners attending the main parkrun briefing

Littleport parkrunners attending the main parkrun briefing - Credit: LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

144 runners and 29 volunteers took part in the 93rd Littleport park run, which was the first to go ahead since lockdown. 

The fastest time was achieved by Ely Runners’ Lee Tatum, who clocked 17.30, followed closely by Highgate Harriers runner Ross Dunsmore who clocked a New Personal Best of 18.36. 

Among the 22 park runners who achieved personal bests were Chelsey Meadows (31.05) and Andrea Sullivan (32.46), two of ‘The Fab 5’ local running team. 

Marshals and volunteers waiting to get in position for the reopening of Littleport parkrun last Saturday

Marshals and volunteers waiting to get in position for the reopening of Littleport parkrun last Saturday - Credit: LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

The Fab 5 who consist of Chelsey, Andrea, Julie Murfitt, Jennifer Stewart and Cathy Gibb-de Swarte were formed during the pandemic. 

Then, when the government restrictions were gradually being lifted, all five regularly messaged to arrange virtual runs.  

You may also want to watch:

They pounded the streets of Littleport in all kinds of weather and on early mornings to raise money for a range of charities. 

The group fundraised for Run 4 Autism Awareness (Chelsey and her cousin Amy Holland will be competing in Cambridge’s half marathon for Spectrum on October 17), The Arthur Rank Hospice and Race for Life For Cancer.  


They also took part in many memorial runs, including for 
Andrea’s brother Paul who died 35 years ago in a crash. 

Most Read

  1. 1 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
  2. 2 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  
  3. 3 Brexit blamed for plans to flatten Friday Bridge camp and build 100 homes 
  1. 4 Alternative banking available as local branch closes
  2. 5 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
  3. 6 Cash stolen and till broken in fourth break-in at Co-op store in four months
  4. 7 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  5. 8 Quiz-loving duo win BBC game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby
  6. 9 Superb acting, singing and dancing at KD Theatre musical
  7. 10 Historic hotel opens doors after lockdown transformation

“The icing on the cake was the return of our parkrun,” said Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, who this Saturday swaps her Fab 5 running top for a tail walking volunteer’s jacket accompanied by rescue Jack Russell Rosie. 

“We all got together as one big happy running family meeting up with runners, friends and their happy doggy companions who we’d not seen for 17 months.” 

She added that volunteers are needed every Saturday, and there are still many spaces that need filling from marshals to timekeepers.  

Janette Palmer, one of 29 volunteers involved in the reopening of Littleport on Saturday morning, said: “We are one big parkrun family. 

“Parkrun is not just about turning up and running, jogging and walking it is also about the community and friendships you can build with like-minded friendly people.  

“It is such a great community to be a part of, and I missed the weekly interaction.” 

Log onto Littleport parkrun to register to volunteer and get involved with the weekly event.  

Littleport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Frontier joint managing directors Adam Eldred (left) and Andrew Crowther . 

Retail

Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fordham Road, Isleham where two Cambridgeshire police officers were assaulted

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

16-year-old among three arrests as birthday party gets out of control

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

British Transport Police | Updated

Person dies after being struck by a train near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus