Cake, colour and fancy dress as Littleport Parkrun turns a year old

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: Ashleigh Blackman Doyle, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Emma Harrison and Emma Briggs. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Archant

Littleport's first anniversary parkrun was one to remember with lots of cake, colour and fancy dress.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: tail walker Rachel Dray and her god Ralph. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: tail walker Rachel Dray and her god Ralph. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

The Mayor of Ely Michael Rouse and his daughter Mayoress Lauren made a welcome appearance, and both started off proceedings for the parkrunners/walkers - some had come from as far afield as Australia - and Doncaster - making up the number to 308 participants.

The occasion was celebrated with people wearing colourful and fun fancy dress which gave the event a party feel.

There were tutus, party hats, balloons, and 60s knee-high yellow boots which were walked in for at least one circuit, although abandoned in favour of Doc Martin boots and balloons shaped liked a unicorn which was bagged by a delighted young lady whose mum had helped out marshalling.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: run director Charlotte Sygmuta getting everyone ready. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: run director Charlotte Sygmuta getting everyone ready. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

One of the organisers of the day, Amanda Murfitt, admitted to having had a sleepless night worrying about the big event, but her fears were put to one side when marshals and volunteers turned up early to lend a helping hand.

Amanda, along with her husband David, did a sterling job along with rest of the amazing organisers and marshals which included Charlotte Sygmuta, Alex Metcalfe, Nicholas Palmer, John McGivern, Susan and Peter Green, The Wells family Mum and London Marathon hero Karen and young daughters Jessica and Sophie, Peter and Rachel Wood, Jon Evans, Clare Andrews, Stephen Croft, Lee Moden, Emma Harrison, Darren Ward, Cara MacFarlane, Breda Walton, Hannah Murfitt, Paul Beastall, Tracy Hutchison, Robert and Gary Cole, Tailwalkers, Rachel Dray with her dog Ralph and Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Ethan Cole and Charlotte Nevison, Laura Denton, 5k pacers Shaun Rhodes and Karl Bedingfield, and the two Hannah's Moden and Rhatigan who made it all possible.

On the whole it was a great success and everyone enjoyed and celebrated Littleport Parkrun's first anniversary in the best way they could - full of encouragement for each other and camaraderie tinged with a bit of glitter and glam to make it a morning to remember.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

There were 54 new personal bests achieved and 41 first timers. The Littleport Parkrun team was delighted to welcome 10 of the Lonely Goat runners which included first timer Michael Fagan.

Michael, who had announced on social media that he would be taking part, made quite an impact clocking an excellent 33.28, his previous best run being 33.33.

His Lonely Goat running colleague Nicola Peck achieved an amazing new personal best of 29.20.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: this cake was made by Clair Marie Mackness of Just4U Cakes. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: this cake was made by Clair Marie Mackness of Just4U Cakes. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

Littleport also welcomed six from Renegade Runners of King's Lynn and their very own runner Matthew Thrower completing his 92nd Parkrun was the fourth person over the finishing line clocking a superb time of 18.03.

Alistair Steele (16.59), Alex Metcalfe (17.06) and Miguel Branco, representing Serpentine Running Club, finished as the first, second and third Parkrunners over the finishing line.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: organisers David and Amanda Murfitt. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: organisers David and Amanda Murfitt. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

Parkruns always have a nice to story to tell as nine-year-old Vivian, who was taking part in her first ever parkrun was really determined throughout - either running or walking to catch up with her dad.

Vivian saw her dad well ahead on the last lap, but somehow from nowhere found the energy to get some speed up and run past dad as she was cheered and encouraged over the finishing line by the timekeepers and marshals.

Professional cake maker Clair'Marie Mackness occasionally takes part in the parkrun herself, and made a fantastic cake that was devoured by most of the parkrunners and who are now expecting cake every Saturday morning. Parkrunner Lucie Melen also baked a smashing cake which was eaten and shared around.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: Ashleigh Blackman Doyle, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Emma Harrison and Emma Briggs. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary: Ashleigh Blackman Doyle, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Emma Harrison and Emma Briggs. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

Littleport Parkrun first anniversary. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport Parkrun first anniversary. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.