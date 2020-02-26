Advanced search

Paedophile 'addictively collected' 50,000 'disturbing' indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 10:55 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 February 2020

Paedophile Wojciech Trybicki, who lives near Littleport, admitted to downloading and “addictively collecting” more than 50,000 “disturbing” indecent images of children on his computer and mobile phone. He was given a nine-month suspended sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday February 25. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Cambridgeshire man who admitted to downloading and "addictively collecting" more than 50,000 "disturbing" indecent images of children on his computer and mobile phone has been sentenced.

Wojciech Trybicki, 38, was linked to an IP address downloading indecent images of children in January last year.

A warrant was carried out at his house near Littleport on January 16 last year and a number of items were seized, including his computer, hard drive and a mobile phone.

The relevant seized items contained about 2.8 million images, those images were then carefully reviewed and categorised by the Paedophile Online Investigation Unit.

In total they found 53,722 Category C images, 405 Category B and 252 Category A - the most severe category.

When interviewed Trybicki admitted to downloading and addictively collecting the indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday February 25.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to two counts of making indecent photos of children.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and placed on the Sex Offender's register for ten years.

DC Neal Holdsworth said: "Trybicki had a vast quantity of disturbing indecent material on his devices and it was a challenging task to review and categorise the content.

"Child protection is a force priority and we are working hard to keep young people in the county safe."

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "This was a sickeningly large haul of indecent images and many of them will have shown crime scenes with young victims requiring significant support to recover.

"More must be done by tech giants to remove this vile material at the source and stop it reaching the screens of people like Trybicki in the first place."

If you're concerned about a child please call the NSPCC helpline on 0800 800 5000. Children can call Childline on 0800 1111.

For more information on child exploitation, how to recognise it and how to report it, visit www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Child-protection/CSE

