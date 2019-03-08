Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

PUBLISHED: 11:09 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 21 August 2019

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a suspected chemical incident.

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture of ECDC tour of the site. Picture: ARCHANTA number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture of ECDC tour of the site. Picture: ARCHANT

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the site yesterday afternoon (August 20) after staff started to experience difficulty breathing.

A spokesperson for G's Fresh, who own the site, said: "A few people at the mushroom factory said that they felt unwell so we brought in the emergency services.

You may also want to watch:

"The fire brigade used specialist equipment to test to see if there had been a gas leak but they could not identify anything.

"Normal service was resumed at the site last night."

The incident was contained to the premises and there was no risk to members of the public.

Cambridgeshire Police say that the Health and Safety Executive is now investigating.

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Police in Cambridgeshire ask the question to residents: Should all officers on the front line be armed with Tasers?

What do you think? Should all police officers on the front line in Cambridgeshire be equipped with Tasers? Picture: Cambs Cops / PA Wire / PA Archive

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Transformative’ principal Sue Freestone to step down after 15 years at the helm at King’s Ely

King's Ely principal Sue Freestone, centre, with Heads of School 2019, Maria Campbell and Felix Hawes. Mrs Freestone will retire from the school at the end of the month. Picture; JAMES LINSELL-CLARK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists