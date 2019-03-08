Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a suspected chemical incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture of ECDC tour of the site. Picture: ARCHANT A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture of ECDC tour of the site. Picture: ARCHANT

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the site yesterday afternoon (August 20) after staff started to experience difficulty breathing.

A spokesperson for G's Fresh, who own the site, said: "A few people at the mushroom factory said that they felt unwell so we brought in the emergency services.

You may also want to watch:

"The fire brigade used specialist equipment to test to see if there had been a gas leak but they could not identify anything.

"Normal service was resumed at the site last night."

The incident was contained to the premises and there was no risk to members of the public.

Cambridgeshire Police say that the Health and Safety Executive is now investigating.