Littleport mum to run first London Marathon to mark 30 years since her husband survived childhood cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:41 13 February 2019

Littleport mum and former nursery nurse Karen Wells is pounding the streets training to take part in her first ever London Marathon in April. Picture: CHILDREN WITH CANCER UK.

A Littleport mother is training to take part in her first ever London Marathon to celebrate 30 years since her husband survived childhood cancer.

Former nursery nurse Karen Wells, 34, is pounding the streets in preparation for the big race on April 28.

But Karen’s special motivation to drive her on when the muscles start to ache will come from her husband.

She explained: “My husband Jamie, 43, was diagnosed with lymphoma – cancer of the lymph system – in 1989 when he was just 14.

“I wanted to mark the milestone of him surviving 30 years and I thought the best way to do so would be to take on a real challenge like the London Marathon and run it for medical research charity, Children with Cancer.

“Each year 4,600 families of teenagers, children and babies will be told their loved one has cancer and sadly one in five won’t survive.

“I’ve not run, except after my five and eight-year-old sons, since I was at school and after the first day of training my legs were like jelly.

“But my husband is living proof that medical research is making a difference and that keeps me going.”

Readers can support Karen by donating at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KarenWells13

