Cigarettes stolen in 1.30am shop break-in

PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 11 September 2020

A suspect broke into McColl's convenience store in Littleport overnight, allegedly stealing cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot. Police were called at just before 1.30am this morning (Friday September 11) to reports of a burglary in McMain Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A burglar broke into a convenience store in Littleport overnight, allegedly stealing cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police were called at just before 1.30am this morning (Friday September 11) to reports of a burglary at McColl’s in McMain Street.

Officers said: “It is believed a suspect broke into the shop and stole cigarettes before making off on foot.”

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

It is not the first time that the newsagents and post office has been broken into: in July 2017 a robber threatened a member of staff before making off with around £200 in cash.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 22 of September 11.

