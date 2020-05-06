Six people rescued from lorry after driver called police with reports of banging from back of vehicle

Six people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Littleport on Friday. On this occasion the lorry driver called us after hearing banging from the back of the vehicle. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS Archant

Six people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Littleport on Friday May 1 after the driver called police with reports of banging.

Six people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Littleport on Friday after the driver called police with reports of banging.

Cambridgeshire Police said that officers attended and the welfare of those involved is now being handled by the immigration services.

They have since shared the warning signs of modern day slavery/human trafficking which “could help save a life”.

They include:

• Hearing banging from the inside of a lorry – always call police on 999, especially if the lorry is refrigerated

• People emerging from a lorry or HGV, especially suddenly or as if in a rush not to be seen

• A group of people heading towards, or going inside of, the back of a lorry

• If anything about the vehicle doesn’t seem quite right – for example if produce is being thrown from it or something is being done to catch the attention of other motorists

“If you see any of the above, call us on 999 immediately. Take a note of the vehicle registration number, even if it has foreign plates,” said a police spokesman.

For more information about human trafficking and modern slavery visit: https://bit.ly/2KYXVm1