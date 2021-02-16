Published: 9:42 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 10:03 AM February 16, 2021

Ely Standard reader Lauren Anderson, who has recently moved to Littleport, took this photo of litter in her local area, where she walks her dog every day. - Credit: LAUREN ANDERSON

Litter issues

I recently moved to Littleport, on the new estate, and have been incredibly disappointed to discover that there is a horrific amount of litter across the village - including along the A10.

I have never seen so much litter in a rural space - where I walk my dog every day - and do not understand why nothing seems to be being done about it.

I appreciate that littering may not be a very exciting article, however I note that the standard has previously written about the council's proposals from making East Cambs and cleaner and greener space.

I consider that this is unlikely to be achieved if they cannot get the very basic issue of littering sorted.

I have contacted East Cambs twice now and had no response and nothing has been done to clean it up.

I also note that there have been articles in the larger newspapers this year about how increased littering seems to be a nation-wide issue and that a survey was being conducted about this.

So it does seem like a relevant conversation to be having locally.

Moreover, climate change is becoming an ever important issue and we need to be making significant changes at national, local and individual levels to curb its impact.

It seems so sad to find that people cannot even do the bare minimum of putting rubbish in the bin.

We were all taught about why littering is bad for the environment and local wildlife and I won’t reiterate that now, but perhaps it should be reiterated to a wider audience.

It seems baffling to me that if everyone is meant to be staying home, how could there possibly be enough time to throw so much on the ground outside?

LAUREN ANDERSON





Litter pickers group





My name is Mira and I live in Ely. I have created Ely Litter Pickers community on Facebook, and got the support from both Ely council and East Cambridgeshire council.

We currently have almost 100 volunteers who are either have "adopted" different streets/areas of Ely, or are "roaming" (i.e. are picking litter anywhere they go).

We will be organising litter picking events and socials when the lockdown is over.

MIROSLAVA KATSUR





Might my memories help?

I read with interest the front-page story of two weeks ago and it made me reflect on my earlier years, I am over 80 years old.

Thinking back to when I was a young lad living in Upware, I would see tugs going past from the Ely pits, probably 16 barges in length with about 25 tonnes of gault in each barge.

I can remember the weeds in the rivers around Upware being cut more deeply than today and surely this must have stirred the silt up.

Add to that the fact that dredging was done by a steam dredger with a grab rather than the current method of a bucket being pulled through the mud.

My best guess is the Cam outside the Five Miles from Anywhere No Hurry Inn at Upware was last dredged perhaps 25 to 30 years ago.

Sadly, this will not help Mr Taylor, but I do wonder if any of this applies to his problem.

ALFRED SENNITT





Women's Institute Zoom meeting

President of Ely Northwold W.I. Rosemary Green welcomed members to a Zoom meeting on Wednesday evening.

The speaker for the evening was Leslie Hale from Elysian Chocolates in Ely.

Leslie explained to our group how the cocoa beans are processed into chocolate with its varying flavours and cocoa content.

The committee had distributed a box of Leslie’s chocolates to every member of our group to sample during the talk.

The next Zoom meeting will be on Wednesday March 10 when we will have a virtual tour of Burwell Museum.

For further details about this meeting contact Rosemary on 01353 661508.

CHRISTINE DICKENS





Ely Rotary buys a shelterbox

In this day and age while climate change affects us all, disasters such as floods, fire, earthquakes, tidal waves and mudslides seem to occur more frequently.

Help is needed immediately when disaster strikes.

The Rotary Club of Ely has purchased a shelterbox in readiness. The Club is one of a worldwide network that provides aid.

When disaster strikes anywhere in the world, there will be a Rotary club nearby that can provide immediate help.

One of the most effective ways of giving help is by promptly bringing shelterboxes to the scene.

When people are left homeless without any apparent means of support, these shelter boxes provide quick relief.

Depending on the climate and type of disaster, the contents typically include a family-sized tent, solar lights, water storage and purification equipment, thermal blankets, cooking utensils, a basic tool kit, mosquito nets and/or children’s activity packs.

Shelterbox would, of course, be grateful for further contributions. A box costs in the region of £600.

You are informed which disaster your box has supported after the event.

For more information about the charity contact http://www.shelterbox.org tel: 0300 030 0500 email: hello@shelterbox.org

The Rotary Club worldwide is a major contributor to the endeavour to eradicate polio.

The Rotary Club of Ely is already well-known for Aquafest and for assisting local charities too.

New members are welcome to our club and our current zoom meetings.

For more information please contact our membership secretary: Mike Axford tel: 91353 668649 mikeaxford@hotmail.com

ROSEMARY WESTWELL





Library services

Cambridgeshire Libraries are running a pilot project offering a phone consultation to help people improve their digital and online skills.

If you have a tablet or phone with a camera, and have the internet at home, library staff can set up a phone call to get you onto Zoom (video conferencing).

Using Zoom is the next best thing to having someone sit next to you showing how to do something new.

You can learn how to use the library online to find free e-books, audio-books, magazines and more besides (on-line shopping etc.,)

If you would like to receive this free help, or would like to find out more, email Ely.Referral@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or call 07884 184232.

DEBBIE BAKER