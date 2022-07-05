News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Littleport Lions glad to be back after Covid break

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:35 AM July 5, 2022
Littleport Lions stall at Ely Aquafest 2022

The Lions Club of Littleport attended this year's Ely Aquafest where they had a stall on offer to members of the public. - Credit: Lions Club of Littleport

For the Lions Club of Littleport, it is normal service resumed after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Having restarted their fundraising activities at the Wicken Fete and Dog Show last month, the Lions were in attendance at this year’s Ely Aquafest on July 3. 

The club also visited Beach Babies Nursery in Wilburton, too. 

“We visited Beach Babies Nursery to look at their garden and the lovely vegetables they had grown,” David Ellis, of Lions Club of Littleport, said. 

“We had donated the soil for their garden.  

“We were made very welcome and were shown around the garden and the wildflower meadow the children had created.” 

Winner at Wicken Fete and Dog Show 2022

The Lions Club of Littleport also had a stall at the Wicken Fete & Dog Show, with prizes to be won. - Credit: Lions Club of Littleport

Mr Ellis added that the Lions will be at Soham Pumpkin Fair on Saturday, September 24. 

He added: “We are always on the lookout for new members to help us fundraise whilst having an enjoyable time helping those not as lucky as we are.” 

The Lions Club of Littleport will meet at the High Flyer, Newnham Street, Ely on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm. 

If you would like to attend a meeting or for more information, call the club on 01353 664906. 

