Littleport Lions mark year of fundraising at charter meal

Littleport Lions mark year of fundraising at charter meal. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Fundraising efforts of the Littleport Lions Club were praised at their annual charter meal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Littleport Lions mark year of fundraising at charter meal. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Littleport Lions mark year of fundraising at charter meal. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Members of the group enjoyed a Sunday lunch at the High Flyer, in Ely, to mark a jam-packed year.

The Lions and their guests, who included New Century Lions, were also joined by Mayor Mike Rouse.

He also spoke about fundraising for the mayor's charity and praised the Lions for all their "valuable work in the community".

Club member Lillian, was awarded Lion of the Year by the president Michael Stares.

You may also want to watch:

This was for all her hard work as the organiser, promoter and distributor of the 'Message in a Bottle' programme.

This initiative is where members of the public are given a specially designed bottle to store medical information at home for paramedics to easily access in an emergency, which is funded by the local Lions club.

Lastly, everyone enjoyed their meals and a raffle was held.

The gathering took place on September 15.

For more details e-mail lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com