Lions brighten up heritage centre window to mark club's 10th anniversary

Littleport Lions Club were asked by Adams Heritage Centre to decorate their main window.

As it is the 10th anniversary of the club’s formation, members saw it as a challenge to brighten up the window and local area in these strange times.

President, Ann Ransley, came up with the plan for the window to promote the club and show what Lions undertake.

David Ellis, Lions club member, said: “We hope that the window depicts all of the diverse things Lions are involved with.

“Unfortunately because of the present situation most of our activities are currently curtailed.

“We have plans to make up children’s Christmas gifts to be distributed locally and have been supporting the local foodbank.

“We are a friendly club who are supporting each other and are still here to support the community as best as we are able to.”

Adams Heritage Centre was formally an ironmongers and builders merchants.

For more information email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com