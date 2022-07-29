Ann Ransley handing new Littleport Lions club president, Ian Constable, the chain of office - Credit: David Ellis

The Littleport Lions Club has welcomed their new club president this July.

Incoming president, Ian Constable, was welcomed into the position and given the chain of office by the club’s outgoing president, Ann Ransley.

Ann previously guided the club through the pandemic but is now leaving the president position.

The club struggled during this time due to COVID-19 limiting their activities but now lifted restrictions allow them to fundraise and put on events to benefit the community.

Currently, the club is collecting hearing aids and glasses for third world countries and homeless charities in the UK.

If you’re interested in joining or want to find more information on their projects, you can find it on their website.

The club has also changed their venue and the day that they meet.

The club now meets at the High Flyer on Newham Street in Ely, now meeting on the first Thursday of every month except August at 7.30pm.