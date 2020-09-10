Advanced search

Zoom meetings, picnics in the park and a socially distanced handover as Lions club welcomes new president

PUBLISHED: 10:27 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 10 September 2020

Littleport Lions past president Michael Stares handing over to new president Ann Ransley. Picture: DAVID ELLIS/LITTLEPORT LIONS CLUB

Littleport Lions Club held a socially distanced handover ceremony to welcome their new president.

As past president Michael Stares handed over to the new incoming president Ann Ransley, she said: “Becoming president of the Lions Club of Littleport is both a privilege and a great pleasure.

“Even in these very difficult times we have managed to hold Zoom and al-fresco meetings, a social distancing picnic in the park and quizzes.”

“But more than anything we look forward to being able to engage with people and events and becoming proper Lions again.”

She describes the Littleport Lions as “a group of like minded people giving support to and serving the broader community of Littleport, Ely and beyond”.

She added that the club “would love to welcome new members and their families to join in having fun, helping good causes and making friends along the way.”

To find out more information about how you can join, email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com

