More than 15,000 pairs of used spactactles have been collected by Littleport Lions Club already this year. Michelle Marsh, manager of Boots opticians in Ely, with optical consultant Lucy Bareham, handing the 15,000th pair of glasses to David Ellis of Littleport Lions Club. Picture: SUPPLIED

More than 15,000 pairs of used spactactles have been collected by Littleport Lions Club already this year.

The club set themselves to reach the target by Christmas but exceeded it by the start of November,

A club spokesman said: "We set ourselves a target this year to reach the 15,000 mark by Christmas.

"This was achieved well before November and now we are going to set ourselves a new target for 2020.

"Thank you to all of our collection points and all of those who have donated glasses, helping us reach this target"

"All spectacles are sent to our Chichester club and then on to third world countries. Some are also used by homeless charities in the UK."

You can leave your used glasses at Wades opticians, Boots opticians, Vision Express at Tesco, and Ely Library and also Loach & Wades in Littleport and Soham.

For more information about the work of Littleport Lions Club email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/littleport