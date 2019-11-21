Advanced search

Littleport Lions Club collects 15,000 pairs of used spactactles for third world charities and UK homeless charities

PUBLISHED: 08:02 22 November 2019

Littleport Lions Club collects 15,000 pairs of used spactactles for third world charities and UK homeless charities. Michelle Marsh, manager of Boots opticians in Ely, with optical consultant Lucy Bareham, handing the 15,000th pair of glasses to David Ellis of Littleport Lions Club. Picture: SUPPLIED

Littleport Lions Club collects 15,000 pairs of used spactactles for third world charities and UK homeless charities. Michelle Marsh, manager of Boots opticians in Ely, with optical consultant Lucy Bareham, handing the 15,000th pair of glasses to David Ellis of Littleport Lions Club. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

More than 15,000 pairs of used spactactles have been collected by Littleport Lions Club already this year.

The club set themselves to reach the target by Christmas but exceeded it by the start of November,

A club spokesman said: "We set ourselves a target this year to reach the 15,000 mark by Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

"This was achieved well before November and now we are going to set ourselves a new target for 2020.

"Thank you to all of our collection points and all of those who have donated glasses, helping us reach this target"

"All spectacles are sent to our Chichester club and then on to third world countries. Some are also used by homeless charities in the UK."

You can leave your used glasses at Wades opticians, Boots opticians, Vision Express at Tesco, and Ely Library and also Loach & Wades in Littleport and Soham.

For more information about the work of Littleport Lions Club email lionscluboflittleport@gmail.com or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/littleport

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport Lions Club collects 15,000 pairs of used spactactles for third world charities and UK homeless charities

Littleport Lions Club collects 15,000 pairs of used spactactles for third world charities and UK homeless charities. Michelle Marsh, manager of Boots opticians in Ely, with optical consultant Lucy Bareham, handing the 15,000th pair of glasses to David Ellis of Littleport Lions Club. Picture: SUPPLIED

Littleport student’s peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win cash prize

Littleport Academy student Hannah Turnock's peace poster wins local round of annual competition - she’ll now compete against national and international entries to win $5,000. Hannah Turnock with her winning poster. Picture: DAVID ELLIS

By election after £4,500 a year councillor quits - nine days after resigning £85,000 a year job as Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner

In happier times, Jason Ablewhite welcoming his depuity Ray Bisby nearly two years ago, Mr Bisby is now about to become his interim replacement.

Six comic actors to play 128 characters as Viva perform The 39 Steps in Fordham

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group hear from trio of local speakers at November meeting in the city

Members of The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group were joined by a trio of local speakers at their monthly meeting in the city. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists