Littleport Gymnastics Club (LGC) travelled to Kent at the weekend to compete in The Meapa Invitational, which saw more than 300 gymnasts compete floor and vault over two days.

This year LGC entered 30 gymnasts, boys and girls of different ages in three different levels: keysteps, novice and advanced.

The competition was of an exceptionally high standard this year with over 10 different clubs entering from the whole of the southern region.

Diana Strange, of the club, said: "Our gymnasts at Littleport Gymnastics Club did exceptionally well and achieved medal and ribbon placings in all categories which we had entered them in.

"Both myself and Denise are so proud of our young boys and girls who kept their nerve and performed amazingly in such a tough event."

For more information about the club visit www.littleportgymnastics.co.uk