From 'baggage' to 'biddy' - Littleport group to launch workshops to explore the history of 'women'

The Field Theatre Group will explore the meanings of 'women' in their upcoming workshops. Picture: THE FIELD THEATRE GROUP

From 'baggage' to 'biddy', there is a long list of potentially sexist definitions for the term 'women', but how did they all come about? That's what a Littleport group will be finding out.