100 birthday cards - including one from the Queen - for Littleport's oldest woman as she celebrates turning 106 with a party and cake
PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 September 2019
Archant
Littleport's oldest woman, who has lived in the village all of her life, celebrated her 106th birthday this week.
Elsie Alice Flack, who is a resident at The Grange Care Home, marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake.
Aga Wrowblewska, senior career, said: "Elsie was quite surprised. I don't think she expected anything like that."
Elsie also received a card from the Queen as well as hundreds of birthday messages on Facebook when her niece Ann Garwood posted a photo of her from the party on the Littleport Notice Board page.
Lyndsay Cross commented: "We sang happy birthday to her and her face was a picture, bless her
She has had a very tiring afternoon
A post on the Littleport Grange Facebook page read: "Thank you so much for all the amazing cards Elsie received for her birthday! Well over 100! She's tired from opening them all."