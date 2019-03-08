100 birthday cards - including one from the Queen - for Littleport's oldest woman as she celebrates turning 106 with a party and cake

Littleport's oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME Archant

Littleport's oldest woman, who has lived in the village all of her life, celebrated her 106th birthday this week.

Elsie Alice Flack, who is a resident at The Grange Care Home, marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake.

Aga Wrowblewska, senior career, said: "Elsie was quite surprised. I don't think she expected anything like that."

Elsie also received a card from the Queen as well as hundreds of birthday messages on Facebook when her niece Ann Garwood posted a photo of her from the party on the Littleport Notice Board page.

Lyndsay Cross commented: "We sang happy birthday to her and her face was a picture, bless her

She has had a very tiring afternoon

A post on the Littleport Grange Facebook page read: "Thank you so much for all the amazing cards Elsie received for her birthday! Well over 100! She's tired from opening them all."