Advanced search

100 birthday cards - including one from the Queen - for Littleport's oldest woman as she celebrates turning 106 with a party and cake

PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 September 2019

Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

Littleport's oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

Archant

Littleport's oldest woman, who has lived in the village all of her life, celebrated her 106th birthday this week.

Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

Elsie Alice Flack, who is a resident at The Grange Care Home, marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake.

Aga Wrowblewska, senior career, said: "Elsie was quite surprised. I don't think she expected anything like that."

Elsie also received a card from the Queen as well as hundreds of birthday messages on Facebook when her niece Ann Garwood posted a photo of her from the party on the Littleport Notice Board page.

Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

Lyndsay Cross commented: "We sang happy birthday to her and her face was a picture, bless her

You may also want to watch:

She has had a very tiring afternoon

Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

A post on the Littleport Grange Facebook page read: "Thank you so much for all the amazing cards Elsie received for her birthday! Well over 100! She's tired from opening them all."

Most Read

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Most Read

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Latest from the Ely Standard

100 birthday cards - including one from the Queen - for Littleport’s oldest woman as she celebrates turning 106 with a party and cake

Littleport’s oldest woman, Elsie Alice Flack, celebrated her 106th birthday this week. She is a resident at The Grange Care Home and marked the special occasion with a birthday party and cake. Picture: ANN GARWOOD/THE GRANGE CARE HOME

Shoplifter who took a shine to Jack Daniels and to Bacardi wanted in connection with two thefts on same day

Do you know this man? East Cambs Police are looking to speak to him in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

‘Let’s focus on what we can change’ - community group Eco Ely raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling

Community group Eco Ely aims to raise awareness of environmental issues, sustainability and recycling. Pictured at Ely Market Place. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

‘Have a heart please’ - family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it

Family of teenager who had ‘pride and joy’ vintage Land Rover stolen in Isleham beg thieves to return it. Picture: ZOE LEESON

New Ely coffee shop has heritage at heart on Lancaster Way

New Ely coffee shop has heritage at heart on Lancaster Way. Picture: APEX/ CLARE BUTLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists