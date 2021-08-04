Gallery

Published: 3:07 PM August 4, 2021

Fast expanding Horsley Hale glamping and events at Littleport has been successful in obtaining a drinks licence.

East Cambridgeshire District Council held a licensing subcommittee hearing to determine the application after a number of residents objected.

Bell tents, safari tents and yurts are among glamping options at Horsley Hale at Littleport. - Credit: Horsley Hale

The committee said their decision followed consideration of “all of the available evidence both written and verbal presented by all parties”.

A council statement said members felt the conditions would be effective “in extensively limiting the scope of the licence”.

The committee felt that “enabling controlled activities to occur upon the premises in accordance with the conditions, would not produce a detrimental impact on the licensing objectives.

“Members noted that a number of the issues raised were not issues for the licensing authority to consider, but actually fell within the scope of planning”.

Horsley Hale is an award-winning rural glamping site and events venue and also increasingly popular for weddings.

One nearby resident told the council the licence, if allowed, would allow for up to 250 people, seven days a week, from mid-day to midnight.

“We never received a letter or saw it advertised on a telegraph pole,” they told the council.

Like other objectors they fear loss of privacy and "the volume of noise from the music and the volume of noise from people partying in large volumes”.

The committee heard from its officers that Horsley Hale is a rural glamping site.

It offers short stay holiday accommodation in Bell Tents, Safari Tents and Yurts.

Guests also have access to six acres comprising further paddocks, meadow, wooded areas and lakeside gardens.

“In addition to the above, the venue hosts occasional private events, mainly wedding receptions, in a marquee on the property,” said the report.

Since 2017, 19 notices have been issued for entertainment and the sale of alcohol for these events.

The report says the owners plan to convert the check-in office to a shop selling alcohol, beverages and snacks to overnight-stay guests.

There will also be occasional film shows for up to 30 overnight-stay guests to take place in a stable-style structure with temporary bar.

The application also proposes occasional private events of up to 250 guests to take place in a marquee with internal bar.















