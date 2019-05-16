Littleport footballer Will, 25, picked for England squad in Deaf European Championships

Deaf England team . Will is second from the left on the back row

A talented footballer from Littleport has been chosen as part of the England squad to play in the Deaf European Championships.

Will Rolls, aged 25, had to raise £1000 to secure his spot, with the local community all chipping in.

In recent years Will has played for Littleport Town Football Club and Peterborough United's Deaf Football Club.

Proud grandmother, Susan Green, said: "Football has been his passion since he was tiny.

"This has always been a dream of his and he has never let being deaf hold him back.

"Will has worked very hard to get where he is with teams in Littleport and Peterborough.

"He is very excited for this opportunity."

Funds were raised for Will's trip by a quiz night held at Littleport Leisure Centre and kind donations from his Littleport Town, friends and family.

The championships will take place next month with Will flying out on May 29.