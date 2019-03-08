Display of ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ at Littleport & District Flower Club

David Wright was the area demonstrator for Littleport & District Flower Club’s meeting on Friday March 15. It was held at Littleport Village Hall. Picture: PAM HAYES. Archant

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ was the theme of Littleport & District Flower Club’s latest meeting.

Area demonstrator David Wright started the club’s new programme and membership year off with a demonstration of six arrangements based around the theme.

“The theme has been a great favourite of the club over many years,” said member Pam Hayes.

“David’s artistry with flowers and his entertaining patter made for a good start to the year.”

Karen Dalton gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the club, thanking David for an entertaining evening.

Carol Weyman, club chairman, reminded everyone that the April meeting would be a week early due to Good Friday falling on the club’s normal meeting day.

Therefore it will be held on Friday April 12th at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at Littleport Village Hall.

For more information contact Sue Constable, club secretary, on 01353 861012 or Carol Weyman on 01353 360289.