Littleport accountancy firm strengthens its team with new recruits

From left: Laura Barrow, Lisa Parrin and Charlotte Watkinson from Red Shoes Accounting in Littleport. Picture: RED SHOES ACCOUNTING Archant

Accountancy firm Red Shoes Accounting from Littleport has strengthened its team by welcoming two new recruits.

Charlotte Watkinson has joined as a trainee accountant, while Lisa Parrin will become a part-time administrator having worked in the Civil Service for nearly 33 years.

There is also a promotion for Laura Barrow, who will work as office manager responsible for ensuring swift procedures as well as looking after HR, health and safety and administration.

Victoria Cooper, proprietor at Red Shoes Accounting said: 'We are delighted to welcome Charlotte and Lisa to the Red Shoes Accounting team and recognise the valuable contribution Laura makes to the business.

'We continue to support the team with their training and nurture the exceptional talent within our business.'

Red Shoes Accounting provides small and medium-sized businesses with services including management accounting, financial planning, bookkeeping, payroll, VAT and tax returns.

For more details on Red Shoes Accounting, visit https://www.redshoesaccounting.co.uk or call 01353 865368.