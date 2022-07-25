News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

‘Inconsiderate’ parking leaves fire crews struggling to attend emergency call

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:30 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM July 25, 2022
Firefighters in Littleport struggled to respond to an emergency call in the village due to car parking issues.

Firefighters have been facing ‘considerable delays’ when attending emergency calls due to ‘inconsiderately’ parked cars. 

Littleport fire crews recently attended an incident in the village but struggled to respond to the emergency call as quickly as they normally do due to car parking issues. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service wrote on its Facebook page to address the issue and plead to drivers how important it is to park safely. 

“We attended an incident on the Highfield Estate and had considerable delay trying to squeeze through inconsiderately parked cars. 

“Time is a vital factor when attending an incident and vehicles blocking fire stations and roads increases the time it takes to attend them.” 

Fire crews also faced problems attending a fire behind Waterbeach recreation ground. 

The fire engine could not get access through the ground due to there being a locked barrier, so had to go through a resident’s garden. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Littleport News

