Firefighters in Littleport struggled to respond to an emergency call in the village due to car parking issues. - Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue

Firefighters have been facing ‘considerable delays’ when attending emergency calls due to ‘inconsiderately’ parked cars.

Littleport fire crews recently attended an incident in the village but struggled to respond to the emergency call as quickly as they normally do due to car parking issues.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service wrote on its Facebook page to address the issue and plead to drivers how important it is to park safely.

“We attended an incident on the Highfield Estate and had considerable delay trying to squeeze through inconsiderately parked cars.

“Time is a vital factor when attending an incident and vehicles blocking fire stations and roads increases the time it takes to attend them.”

Fire crews also faced problems attending a fire behind Waterbeach recreation ground.

The fire engine could not get access through the ground due to there being a locked barrier, so had to go through a resident’s garden.