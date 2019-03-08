Littleport fire station open day proves successful, and now, they are on the hunt for new talent

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue held a taster day at Littleport in a county wide bid to gain new recruits. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service held a taster session for aspiring firefighters at Littleport fire station last weekend.

Attendees were able to learn about the lifestyle of a firefighter, as well as the equipment they use on the job.

The fire service would like to thank everybody who attended the event.

There was also the chance for attendees to sign up as an on-call firefighter at Littleport fire station, receiving detailed information about the role.

On-call firefighters respond to emergency incidents as and when they happen and are not based at the fire station.

Both men and women who may have other jobs can join, and are able to provide evening, daytime or weekend cover.

While on call, firefighters may be at home, working for themselves or out in their local community, and receive an annual wage plus additional payments for attending incidents and drill nights.

For more information on the role, visit https://www.cambsfire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighter/?fbclid=IwAR1no_PZH21-IL0Pb4STKQS0yhmzyfQNu3Z-nVfgbFsZzJI_IHzRF_v3_RQ.

