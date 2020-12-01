Advanced search

TimeBank appeals for Christmas gift drive donations

PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 December 2020

Littleport & Ely TimeBank are appealing for donations towards this year's Christmas gift drive.

Littleport & Ely TimeBank are appealing for donations towards this year’s Christmas gift drive.

Littleport & Ely TimeBank coffee morning team sorting Christmas gift bags for elderly in December 2019. Picture: JEN PICKERINGLittleport & Ely TimeBank coffee morning team sorting Christmas gift bags for elderly in December 2019. Picture: JEN PICKERING

The timebank scheme encourages local people to buy a gift for an adult or child and donate it to a collection point.

The gifts will then be handed out to nominated individuals who are alone/vulnerable who could use a pick-me-up at Christmas.

Gifts can be dropped off at either of the Littleport Co-op stores or Ely Town Centre Costa Coffee shop by Thursday December 17.

When wrapping your gift, ensure it has a removable label attached, stating the gender and age range suitability.

Gifts will then be delivered on December 23/24.

To nominate someone to receive a gift, call Jen on 07854 503845, Stephen on 07776 201813 or Fiona on 07771 687602.

TimeBank appeals for Christmas gift drive donations

