TimeBank appeals for Christmas gift drive donations
PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 December 2020
Littleport & Ely TimeBank are appealing for donations towards this year’s Christmas gift drive.
The timebank scheme encourages local people to buy a gift for an adult or child and donate it to a collection point.
The gifts will then be handed out to nominated individuals who are alone/vulnerable who could use a pick-me-up at Christmas.
Gifts can be dropped off at either of the Littleport Co-op stores or Ely Town Centre Costa Coffee shop by Thursday December 17.
When wrapping your gift, ensure it has a removable label attached, stating the gender and age range suitability.
Gifts will then be delivered on December 23/24.
To nominate someone to receive a gift, call Jen on 07854 503845, Stephen on 07776 201813 or Fiona on 07771 687602.
