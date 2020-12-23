Published: 12:40 PM December 23, 2020

Littleport & East Cambs Academy donate boxes of essential items to homeless charity The Purfleet Trust. - Credit: LITTLEPORT AND EAST CAMBS ACADEMY

Staff at Littleport and East Cambs Academy donated boxes of groceries and toiletries to a homeless charity thanks to a school non-uniform day that raised £882.

Krystal Sturman, young people’s worker at the academy, came up with the idea of donating to The Purfleet Trust as one of her friend’s parents works for the charity.

Two students, Theo Hatton-Winters and Noah Swain, who helped to pack up the boxes visited the charity to drop off the gifts.

They were also able to hand over dog food donated by local company Jurassic Bark for the pets of the homeless people to have.

The Purfleet Trust, based at Austin Fields, King’s Lynn, was set up as a charity to provide help for single homeless people who were not eligible for help from the council.

Its services include housing advice to help people find accommodation, support to help them maintain their tenancies, a rent deposit scheme and a day centre providing a daily hot meal and the opportunity to gain some essential life skills.

Paula Hall, chief executive officer of The Purfleet Trust, said: “This has been a very challenging year for everyone, not least the homeless people we support.

"I am sure they will appreciate having something to open on Christmas and make their day a little brighter.”

