Non-uniform day raises £882 for homeless charity
- Credit: LITTLEPORT AND EAST CAMBS ACADEMY
Staff at Littleport and East Cambs Academy donated boxes of groceries and toiletries to a homeless charity thanks to a school non-uniform day that raised £882.
Krystal Sturman, young people’s worker at the academy, came up with the idea of donating to The Purfleet Trust as one of her friend’s parents works for the charity.
Two students, Theo Hatton-Winters and Noah Swain, who helped to pack up the boxes visited the charity to drop off the gifts.
They were also able to hand over dog food donated by local company Jurassic Bark for the pets of the homeless people to have.
The Purfleet Trust, based at Austin Fields, King’s Lynn, was set up as a charity to provide help for single homeless people who were not eligible for help from the council.
Its services include housing advice to help people find accommodation, support to help them maintain their tenancies, a rent deposit scheme and a day centre providing a daily hot meal and the opportunity to gain some essential life skills.
You may also want to watch:
Paula Hall, chief executive officer of The Purfleet Trust, said: “This has been a very challenging year for everyone, not least the homeless people we support.
"I am sure they will appreciate having something to open on Christmas and make their day a little brighter.”
Most Read
- 1 Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely
- 2 Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks during lockdown
- 3 Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4
- 4 Gift shop couple retire after 20 years
- 5 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
- 6 Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding
- 7 School admits health and safety failure after woman's death
- 8 Covid-19 vaccines for care home staff
- 9 What you need to know living under Tier 4 lockdown
- 10 Obituary: Lady Tebbit, who was paralysed in IRA bombing