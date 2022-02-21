A school in east Cambridgeshire has been forced to close its doors tomorrow after a faulty water pump has caused no running water on site.

Littleport and East Cambs Academy alerted parents to the closure in an email this evening (February 21), apologising for “any inconvenience”.

An engineer had been at the school, off Wisbech Road in Littleport, today but had been unable to fix the fault causing the issue.

The letter reads: “Due to the fact that the engineer has been unable to repair the fault to the water pumping system and a part needs to be ordered, we will again have no running water on site tomorrow.

“Unfortunately due to this the academy will remain closed tomorrow Tuesday February 22 2022.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you, but we have no choice in our decision.

“Remote learning with take place and work will be set by teachers and sent via Team of Go 4 Schools.

“We will send a further update as soon as we know when we are able to open. Many thanks.”