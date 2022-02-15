News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Daniel Mason

Published: 11:34 AM February 15, 2022
Ben Gorham director of Sky Revolutions

Ben Gorham (inset), director of Sky Revolutions, said the company aims to be carbon negative by 2024 after it achieved carbon neutral status. Also pictured is an aerial image of construction in progress taken by Sky Revolutions. - Credit: Sky Revolutions

One of the UK’s largest construction drone companies from Littleport has become one of the first of its kind to achieve carbon neutral status. 

Sky Revolutions was verified by the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change after offsetting its carbon emissions for last year. 

Company director Ben Gorham said: “Becoming carbon neutral was important not just to our business, but to our whole team.” 

Sky Revolutions, which specialises in aerial imaging and surveying, worked with Carbon Neutral Britain to review their carbon usage through different operations before buying the verified credits.  

Credits are supporting three key projects in 2022, such the Burgos Wind Farm project in the Philippines and the Rice Husk Power project in Cambodia.

Ben Gorham company director of Sky Revolutions

Ben Gorham, director of Sky Revolutions, said the company aims to be carbon negative by 2024 after it achieved carbon neutral status. - Credit: Sky Revolutions

One way Sky is achieving carbon-neutral status is by using energy self-sufficient time-lapse cameras powered by solar panel systems. 

The firm, which also uses quick inspection and monitoring services to keep wind and solar farms running, hope they can make greener energy more accessible to more people. 

Aerial image of construction in progress by Sky Revolutions

An aerial image of construction in progress taken by Sky Revolutions, which has achieved carbon neutral status. - Credit: Sky Revolutions

“We’ll be repeating the review in 2022 and are now focussed on becoming carbon negative by 2024,” Mr Gorham added. 

“Achieving carbon neutral status was a great milestone, but it’s the first step in becoming more aware of our impact on the broader environment.”   

