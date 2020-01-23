Advanced search

Expansion 'must be supported as Brexit looms ever closer' says Littleport concrete firm in direct appeal to the Government

PUBLISHED: 15:24 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 23 January 2020

FP McCann at Littleport has used the potential of Brexit in their plea to the Government to support them in breaking the deadlock over expansion plans.

Exasperated directors of a Littleport concrete company have lodged an appeal to the Government to break the deadlock over their battle to win planning consent to expand.

FP McCann has been locked in talks with East Cambridgeshire District Council over their proposals which they claim will bring investment and extra jobs to the village.

McCann says its annual wage bill of £3m will grow massively as the workforce in Littleport doubles in size, providing new employment opportunities and a significant injection to the local economy.

"It seems clear that the planning balance should fall in favour of the proposal", says McCann.

"The proposed development is a case in point for the type of economic growth which must be supported as Brexit looms ever closer.

"The Government's recent election manifesto entitled 'unleash Britain's potential' could not be more applicable to the proposed development as it seeks to support industry and create jobs."

McCann has been based on the Wisbech Road for 20 years and employs around 90 people and a previous decision to expand was quashed two and a half years ago following a judicial review.

McCann says it obtained information through Freedom of Information requests and as result "has no confidence that the planning officer will consider the application in an unbiased and open-minded way".

McCann says it is the largest manufacturer of precast concrete products in the UK and it competes directly with EU manufacturers, particularly in the London construction market.

It says Littleport is vital due to its geographical position and is best suited to serve the London market and if expansion is allowed will bring new jobs and opportunities to the area.

McCann says noise issues have been dealt with and the company is of the view that "acceptable noise levels can be achieved through suitable management practices at the site."

Opposition group Save Our Fens is fighting to stop 30 acres of green fields "permanently concreted over". They say the plans will house a 33,000 square feet factory with a building 50 ft high and "what was a beautiful fen landscape will be an ugly, noisy and dusty industrial site."

