Pirate themed fun day for 25th birthday of Branching Out, the charity that supports those with learning disabilities and complex needs

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Archant

In the heart of Littleport the charity Branching Out has been celebrating its 25tth birthday.

A special family fun day was held to commemorate this milestone and many turned up to support the fun day and give further boosts to its income.

The charity is highly skilled at providing worthwhile day provision for people with learning disabilities and complex needa.

To do that its charity shop helps with fund raising -Branching Out needs up to £500,000 a year a year to fund all of its activity.

It employs 17 people working with 38 adults and is helped and supported by up to 40 volunteers.

The pirate themed fun day attracted many from the village who support the work they do and which has been a central part of the community for many years.

You can find out more and how to support them through their Facebook page.

