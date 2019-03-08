Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Pirate themed fun day for 25th birthday of Branching Out, the charity that supports those with learning disabilities and complex needs

PUBLISHED: 11:18 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 07 August 2019

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Archant

In the heart of Littleport the charity Branching Out has been celebrating its 25tth birthday.

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

A special family fun day was held to commemorate this milestone and many turned up to support the fun day and give further boosts to its income.

The charity is highly skilled at providing worthwhile day provision for people with learning disabilities and complex needa.

To do that its charity shop helps with fund raising -Branching Out needs up to £500,000 a year a year to fund all of its activity.

It employs 17 people working with 38 adults and is helped and supported by up to 40 volunteers.

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

The pirate themed fun day attracted many from the village who support the work they do and which has been a central part of the community for many years.

You can find out more and how to support them through their Facebook page.

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSEPirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Latest from the Ely Standard

More than £3,000 raised to support grieving family of teenager who died after falling from car

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely. Picture: GOFUNDME.

Littleport fire station open day proves successful, and now, they are on the hunt for new talent

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue held a taster day at Littleport in a county wide bid to gain new recruits. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE

Pirate themed fun day for 25th birthday of Branching Out, the charity that supports those with learning disabilities and complex needs

Pirate themed fun day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Littleport charity Branching Out. Pictures; FACEBOOK/MIKE ROUSE

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Two hundred and seventy people take on three-day charity trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in the gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists