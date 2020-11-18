News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fifty cannabis plants seized in police raid

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:13 PM November 18, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020
Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Wisbech Road, Littleport, yesterday (Tuesday November 17). Picture: POLICE - Credit: Archant

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Littleport yesterday (Tuesday November 17).

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Wisbech Road, Littleport, yesterday (Tuesday November 17). Picture: POLICE - Credit: Archant

Police officers raided the propery in Wisbech Road but say no arrests have been made.

A police spokesman said: “Drugs are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.

“If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to us: https://bit.ly/3lHikfT.”

More to follow.

