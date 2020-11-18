Published: 3:13 PM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Wisbech Road, Littleport, yesterday (Tuesday November 17). Picture: POLICE - Credit: Archant

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Littleport yesterday (Tuesday November 17).

Police officers raided the propery in Wisbech Road but say no arrests have been made.

A police spokesman said: “Drugs are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.

“If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to us: https://bit.ly/3lHikfT.”

