Fifty cannabis plants seized in police raid
PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 November 2020
Archant
Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Littleport yesterday (Tuesday November 17).
Police officers raided the propery in Wisbech Road but say no arrests have been made.
A police spokesman said: “Drugs are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.
“If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to us: https://bit.ly/3lHikfT.”
More to follow.
