Fifty cannabis plants seized in police raid

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 November 2020

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Wisbech Road, Littleport, yesterday (Tuesday November 17). Picture: POLICE

Fifty cannabis plants were seized from an address in Littleport yesterday (Tuesday November 17).

Police officers raided the propery in Wisbech Road but say no arrests have been made.

A police spokesman said: “Drugs are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.

“If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to us: https://bit.ly/3lHikfT.”

More to follow.

