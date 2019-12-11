Advanced search

Independent businesses celebrate Christmas together at Littleport restaurant

PUBLISHED: 15:56 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 11 December 2019

Businesses in Littleport got together for a Christmas meal at Habis Restaurant. Picture: Supplied

Businesses in Littleport got together for a Christmas meal at Habis Restaurant. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Local businesses and independent traders from east Cambridgeshire came together for one big Christmas dinner.

Local businesses and independent traders from east Cambridgeshire came together for one big Christmas dinner.

The handful of companies united to celebrate the festive season at Habis Restaurant in Littleport.

Guests included Station Cafe, Jason Lee Roofing, Bizzie Lizzie's, Olivia's Beauty, The Black Dahlia Tattoos, Foodies Cambridge and Sharnia Tattoos.

Also in attendance were Weller Tattoos and Steph's Hair Studio who enjoyed a three-course dinner, a fusion of Mediterranean and British cuisine, as part of festivities.

You may also want to watch:

The evening was organised by Emma Sheridan, owner of The Copper Cup coffee shop on Main Street.

Emma said: "Littleport has many small independent traders and family-run businesses that are the lifeblood of the local economy.

"We share each other's challenges and celebrate the good times.

"Christmas is a great opportunity for local businesses to come together to mark everyone's achievements in 2019 and we look forward together to welcoming the New Year."

Javier Gomez-Serrano, Habis Restaurant owner, said: "Littleport is a vibrant town with a fantastic business community who are very keen to support each other.

"We are delighted to host the Christmas dinner and be a part of a very special night."

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

General Election 2019: The school facing a £30,000 deficit whilst another cuts half a day off school week

General Election 2019: Ely hustings. (From Left): Lucy Frazer, James Bull, John Elworthy (chair) Edmund Fordham and Pippa Heylings., Picture; SUBMITTED

YouGov predicts Liberal Democrat win in South Cambridgeshire

General Election 2019: Could Ian Sollom, the Liberal Democrat candidate in South Cambridgeshire, turn the seat yellow? YouGov think so. Picture: Chris Sidell

Independent businesses celebrate Christmas together at Littleport restaurant

Businesses in Littleport got together for a Christmas meal at Habis Restaurant. Picture: Supplied

Ely woman’s memory baubles idea raises £1,000 for mental health charity Talking FreELY

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists