Independent businesses celebrate Christmas together at Littleport restaurant

Local businesses and independent traders from east Cambridgeshire came together for one big Christmas dinner.

The handful of companies united to celebrate the festive season at Habis Restaurant in Littleport.

Guests included Station Cafe, Jason Lee Roofing, Bizzie Lizzie's, Olivia's Beauty, The Black Dahlia Tattoos, Foodies Cambridge and Sharnia Tattoos.

Also in attendance were Weller Tattoos and Steph's Hair Studio who enjoyed a three-course dinner, a fusion of Mediterranean and British cuisine, as part of festivities.

The evening was organised by Emma Sheridan, owner of The Copper Cup coffee shop on Main Street.

Emma said: "Littleport has many small independent traders and family-run businesses that are the lifeblood of the local economy.

"We share each other's challenges and celebrate the good times.

"Christmas is a great opportunity for local businesses to come together to mark everyone's achievements in 2019 and we look forward together to welcoming the New Year."

Javier Gomez-Serrano, Habis Restaurant owner, said: "Littleport is a vibrant town with a fantastic business community who are very keen to support each other.

"We are delighted to host the Christmas dinner and be a part of a very special night."