Advanced search

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:12 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 11 August 2020

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Archant

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a Littleport burglary after the homeowner was woken up by footsteps outside.

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICETools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

In the early hours of Saturday (August 8), a resident in Yeomans Way, a woman in her 30s, was woken up by footsteps outside her home.

When the woman checked outside she saw a man trying to fit something into the boot of a blue Peugeot 206, driving away moments later.

Shortly after, a second man was seen riding her husband’s bike worth about £1,000, connected to a turbo trainer worth approximately £200, down the road.

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICETools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

You may also want to watch:

The victims went downstairs to check their garage where they discovered tools worth about £1,000, a sound system worth £350 and a computer monitor had also been stolen.

Detectives are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, of the force’s southern burglary team, said: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is a priority for the force.

“I am urging anybody who recognises the men pictured, or has any information about the burglary, to get in touch.”

For online prevention advice, visit our website: https://bit.ly/3kyN7LN

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/53031/20. If you do not have access to a computer, you can report by calling 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys - aged 14 and 17 - have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in council’s annual black sack distribution

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution. Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Councill, is pictured with Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER

From Dortmund to the Fens, one of Cambridgeshire’s youngest coaches speaks on his pursuit to perfection

Alfie Tate has gained experience at both youth and senior level during his time in coaching, and is now the first-team coach at Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAN MASON