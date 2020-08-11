Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a Littleport burglary after the homeowner was woken up by footsteps outside.

In the early hours of Saturday (August 8), a resident in Yeomans Way, a woman in her 30s, was woken up by footsteps outside her home.

When the woman checked outside she saw a man trying to fit something into the boot of a blue Peugeot 206, driving away moments later.

Shortly after, a second man was seen riding her husband’s bike worth about £1,000, connected to a turbo trainer worth approximately £200, down the road.

The victims went downstairs to check their garage where they discovered tools worth about £1,000, a sound system worth £350 and a computer monitor had also been stolen.

Detectives are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, of the force’s southern burglary team, said: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is a priority for the force.

“I am urging anybody who recognises the men pictured, or has any information about the burglary, to get in touch.”

For online prevention advice, visit our website: https://bit.ly/3kyN7LN

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/53031/20. If you do not have access to a computer, you can report by calling 101.