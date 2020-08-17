Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a theft in Littleport where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 35-year-old was arrested in New Road, Littleport, yesterday (Sunday August 16) in connection with the investigation surrounding the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday August 8.

At the time, police said the homeowner - a woman in her 30s - was woken up by footsteps outside her house in Yeomans Way.

You may also want to watch:

When the resident checked outside, she reportedly saw a man trying to fit something into the boot of a blue Peugeot 206, driving away moments later.

Shortly after, a second man was seen riding her husband’s bike worth about £1,000, connected to a turbo trainer worth approximately £200, down the road.

The victims went downstairs to check their garage where they discovered tools worth about £1,000, a sound system worth £350 and a computer monitor had also been stolen.

The man has since been bailed to return to police on September 7.